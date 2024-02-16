Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

