Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.80 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

