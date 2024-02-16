Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Yalla Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 234,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yalla Group by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 166,043 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.7 %

YALA stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.