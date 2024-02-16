Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Grows By 19.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $9,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

