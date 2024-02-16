W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTI

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.