W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
WTI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.32.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
