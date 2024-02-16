Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,439,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 221,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,598,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

