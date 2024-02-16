Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.