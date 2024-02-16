Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Daxor Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXR opened at $8.70 on Friday. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

