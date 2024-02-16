Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Daxor Stock Performance
NASDAQ DXR opened at $8.70 on Friday. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88.
About Daxor
