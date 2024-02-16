HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPKEW opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

