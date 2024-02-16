HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the period.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPKEW opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

