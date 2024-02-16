Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at $847,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600,880 shares of company stock worth $3,566,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Price Performance

Bakkt stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

