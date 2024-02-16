Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at $847,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600,880 shares of company stock worth $3,566,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bakkt stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
