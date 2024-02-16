Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Grows By 19.2%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

