Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 50708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

