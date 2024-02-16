Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.97

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

