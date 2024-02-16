Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

