Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
R opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
