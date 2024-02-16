CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

