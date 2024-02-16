Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 71,370 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,370 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 99.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Copart by 98.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.76 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.