Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 710 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $135,518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,471 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $598.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $598.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

