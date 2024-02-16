Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after buying an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after buying an additional 157,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.