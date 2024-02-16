Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 35,917 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,354,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 249.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 57,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $105.60 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.