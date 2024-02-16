Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 332 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

