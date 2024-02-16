Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,509 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

BAC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

