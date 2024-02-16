Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,277 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $348.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

