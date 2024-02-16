Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

