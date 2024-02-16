Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 182 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $575.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.84. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

