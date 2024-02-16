Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.