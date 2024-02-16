Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $309.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

