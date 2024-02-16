Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 8,211 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2,326.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.69.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

