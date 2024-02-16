Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 411,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

