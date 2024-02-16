Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 772,582 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,582 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Yext Company Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

