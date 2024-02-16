Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
