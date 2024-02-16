Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398,552 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Toast worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $111,554,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,490,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

