Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 3536393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

