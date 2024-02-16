Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.62. 1,031,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,545,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,599,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

