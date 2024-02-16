Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.90 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 289187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £178.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.80.

Insider Activity at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 27,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,313.80 ($15,551.65). 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

