Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

