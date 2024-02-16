Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 847,685 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

