DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

