Xcel Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

