Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

