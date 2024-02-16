Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Increased by Analyst

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.3 %

GLDD opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

