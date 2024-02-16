Amtech Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amtech Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Amtech Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amtech Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.32). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 161,267 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

