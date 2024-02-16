John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 688,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 284,428 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

