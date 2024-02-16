Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.96

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$101.96 and last traded at C$101.56, with a volume of 101457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$97.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3914746 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.