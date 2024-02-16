CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.58

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1482389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

