Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 5,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
