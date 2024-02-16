Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 36,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 189,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The firm has a market cap of $688.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

