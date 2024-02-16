Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.