QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

QS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,022.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

