Truist Financial Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $65.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Shares of DCO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.