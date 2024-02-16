CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.51 and last traded at $79.60. 154,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 515,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,904,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

